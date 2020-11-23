Hyderabadi toddler secures his name in India Book of Records

Umera Riyaz

Abu Dhabi: A three-year-old boy from Hyderabad, Advit Golechha, who now resides in Abu Dhabi, can identify 195 countries and their capitals by their flags, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

Advit had only been to play school for a month before the outbreak of coronavirus.

His mother, Shweta, said that she taught her son countries and continents in a time span of 3 months. “The whole process took around three months, but it was worth it. I really had to be patient at times as his attention span would only last for 15 minutes at a time and then he would refuse to concentrate,” she told Khaleej Times.

“I also started looking up for record books that do not put a time cap while listing. Toddlers often do things at their own pace and, fortunately, I found the India Book of Records,” she explained.

His Hyderabadi mom said it was during the stay-at-home period when she started showing him pictures of family members. “We have a big family back home. He was good at identifying everyone and learned very quickly,” she said.

“Then I started teaching him car names and he could soon identify 40 types of cars. Then I moved to famous personalities like His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan; cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli; singers Lata Mangeshkar and Justin Bieber; and many others. In no time he picked that up, too,” she further added.

“He doesn’t understand what he has achieved, but he especially loves the pen and grins from ear to ear whenever somebody wishes him for his accomplishment,” Shweta said.

Advit received a certificate, medal, badge and a golden pen.