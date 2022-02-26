Hyderabadi woman stranded in Kuwait, family seeks govt help

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old Hyderabadi woman has requested the state to rescue her from Kuwait while narrating her ordeal in a video message, that was shared on Twitter.

Wahida Begum resident of Kulsumpura, Karwan, who is a domestic helper in Kuwait, alleged that she is being beaten by her employer and has requested to be sent back to her family in Hyderabad.

A video clip of Wahida Begum crying and asking for help was shared by a Twitter user named Shaik Shamir Arfath Omari on Friday, February 25.

Shaik shared a video clip and wrote, “A lady of Hyderabad has been stranded in Kuwait. Request @indembkwt to help this Cc: @meaMADAD @DrSJaishankar.”

Explaining her ordeal, Wahida Begum said, “He beat me so ruthlessly that I urinated myself. Please call me back, I want to stay with my children. I was a widow who got married again. But after my husband cheated on me, I had to leave him.”

According to her family, she currently resides near KNPC petrol filling station No 72, Firdous, Kuwait.

In response to Shaik Shamir’s tweet, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait extended help asking for details of the woman to initiate the procedures for rescue.

The embassy in their reply to the call for help, tweeted, “We have taken up the matter with Kuwaiti authorities. In the meantime, pls send us a copy of the Employment Contract signed with the Kuwaiti employer. Also, give contact details including the name of the Employer. Our contact details attached.”