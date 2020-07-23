Hyderabadi woman stranded in Qatar requests govt to bring her back

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad native Ameena Begum stranded in Qatar requested the government to bring her back to the state. Ameena was a resident of Saidabad and on January 22 she departed to Qatar to work there. She worked as a maid for an Indian origin family living in Qatar.

Ameena wanted to come back to the state as she was not well and had a constant fever. In the video, she said that she wanted to come back right after a month and half of her service.

The video went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday. She also said that whenever she requested her lady boss to come back she would ask her to wait as the fights are closed and coronavirus is surging.

“Whenever she called the man who had placed her at work he never responded,” said Ameena.

Lastly, the lady urged the government to bring her back to the city as her medical conditions are going from bad to worse and her sugar levels are high.