

Hyderabad: Before the dusk settled in prior to the concluding hours of the Janta Curfew, families were banging pans and clapping their hands to cheer on health workers as per the Prime Minister’s instructions.

With bells, plates, claps, conch, and shells people across the city evening expressed appreciation for medical staff and others on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19 on Sunday.

From children to the elderly, all came out in balconies, lawns, and terrace of their homes as the clock struck five, following an appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to profess their gratitude to doctors, paramedics, police and other personnel associated with essential services when the nation was observing ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday.

Although there were those outside Hyderabad who went above and beyond the call of the PM’s call to just make some sounds from their balconies. They instead took to the streets dancing and ringing their bells clacking their steel plates with utensils, thereby contravening the concept of social distancing which helps contain the coronavirus.

That too, whether or not the states they are living in are in lockdown or not.

