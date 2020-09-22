Hyderabadis help another Delhi riot victim stand on his own feet

Hyderabad: Narrating his ordeal, Delhi riot victim Abbas Ali, son of Abdul Majeed recalled “On February 25, I and my daughter were stuck in my house. The rioters were setting the surrounding houses and shops ablaze. I immediately closed the door of my house and locked it. But the rioters who wore helmets, tried to break open my door and burn the house. I and my daughter were very much scared but the neighbours saved us. We could somehow reach our neighbour’s roof. Though both of us were safe but the rioters set our house ablaze and all our belongings, including my e-rickshaw and a motor bike, were reduced to ashes. My son used to run the e-rickshaw to get some earning.”

Abbas Ali told that Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust helped him regain strength and begin a new life. With the aid given by them, he purchased food items during the lockdown and bought a new e-rickshaw. He said that their condition is improving gradually for which he offered thanks to Almighty Allah. He also expressed gratitude towards Siasat editor Mr Zahid Ali Khan, Secretary Faiz-e-Aam Trust Mr Iftekhar Husain and all the donors of Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust. He prayed to Allah to save everyone from riots and anti-social elements.

Abbas Ali’s son Asif told Siasat correspondent that his brother earns Rs 300 to 400 daily through e-rickshaw while he himself does a private job. Another brother is a student.

Abbas Ali saluted Hyderabadis for their compassion and generosity because of which he could again stand on his own feet after losing everything in the violence.

Source: Siasat news