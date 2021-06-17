Hyderabadi’s raise funds to help a Zomato delivery executive to buy a bike

Hyderabad: A little empathy goes a long way in helping someone. When a bunch of citizens got to know that 21-year-old Zomato delivery executive Mohd Aqeel Ahmed was using a bicycle for work, they did what anyone with a heart would have done. They got him a new bike, obviously.

A third-year engineering student, Aqeel Ahmed is also the sole breadwinner for his family. He has been working with Zomato for over a year now, and the heartening incident took place after he went to deliver food to a customer on June 14. The person who placed the order was Robin Mukesh, a resident of King Koti. When Mukesh went to collect the delivery, he realized that Aqeel had come on a bicycle, covering about 9 kilometers in 20 minutes.

Amazed by Aqeel’s zeal to work, Mukesh posted the former’s photo on Facebook and Twitter with an appreciation post. Mukesh also launched an online fundraiser campaign on June 15 to buy a bike for Aqeel, and being a part of the Facebook foodies’ group, The Great Hyderabad Food, and Travel Club groups helped raise the required amount.

Reading the appreciation post, several members pitched in and Mukesh managed to raise Rs.73,370 in just a day. With the raised funds, Mukesh booked a TVS XL bike for Aqeel, which will be delivered in a day or two. In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic wherein people are fighting to survive, such incidents of kindness show that human beings can together when needed.