Hyderabadis repatriated by charted flight from Dammam

By Sameer Published: July 06, 2020, 8:04 pm IST

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Association Dammam President Mirza Zaheer Baig and his team, Mirza Zaheer Baig, Syed Osman Ali, Abdul Moiz, Isamil Sajed and Salahuddin Adil have arranged a Charter Flight on 3rd July from Dammam to Hyderabad for all the stranded Hyderabadis in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The passengers consist of pregnant women, elderly parents on visit, those who are laid off by their companies and families on visit.

Hyderabad Association sponsored a housemaid and also sponsored a boy who lost both his parents due to Covid19 in Dammam. Hyderabad Association is thankful to government of Telangana for approving the flight to land at RGIA and thankful to HE Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Ambassador of India for his continued support to the community and for giving NOC for the Charter flights.

