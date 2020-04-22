Hyderabadis supporting COVID-19 relief efforts

Hyderabad: A group of Hyderabadis has launched a campaign to provide up to Rs. 7,50,000 to support COVID-19 relief efforts in communities where the families in need of their regular expenditures. The campaign includes direct funding from four and a fundraiser Project 25-COVID Relief Campaign on Ketto.

CA Karishma, Chartered Accountant

Dr. Syed Faheem, Dentist by Profession and Activist by Nature

M.A. Sayeed, Software Entrepreneur

Israr Ahmed, Project Manager & Business Analyst

“We have strong ties to our local communities and I am proud that our team is here to support them during this time of need,” said Dr. Syed Faheem, Dentist by Profession and Activist by Nature.

These four of them have first started donating their savings and then started an online campaign raising funds to help the daily wage earners families who have been hit worse by the lockdown in Hyderabad. These donations are being provided to the families of an auto driver, painter, and other migrant workers.

This campaign is dedicated to a nonprofit of their choice that is supportive COVID-19 relief efforts. This funding could provide up to another 3 lakhs is support to daily wage workers’ families.

However, there is a dire need to support families in meeting their regular expenditures that involve a lot more than just-food. Essentials such as House Rent, Medicines, Cooking Gas, and miscellaneous overheads constitute the overall household expenditure.

Therefore, as part of the Project-25 COVID Relief Campaign intend to support more than 200 families.

