Hyderabad:Patients win battle with corona but face kin’s neglect

Hyderabad: Corona crisis has affected almost every field of life, it has also affected blood relations. People have become devoid of all human feelings in this hour of crisis.

There are nearly 30 patients in Gandhi Hospital who have defeated coronavirus but are facing the neglect of their family members who are not ready to take them home. As soon as the doctors informed the patients that they have tested negative for corona and can go home, their happiness knew no bounds. But there joy turned into distress when their own family members refused to take them home. They are looked after by the hospital staff.

Even as the Hyderabad city has become a hotbed for coronavirus, all the government and private hospitals are crowded with Covid-19 patients. Among the many who are being recovered, there are 30 patients who have been abandoned by their family members. These include some elderly persons who are suffering from various ailments, there are some mentally unsound patients also.

Superintendent of Gandhi hospital Raja Rao said that 30 patients have been left by their family members at the mercy of hospital staff. He said the hospital is already facing staff crunch to look after Covid patients. In this situation leaving recovered patients in the hospital is uncalled for. He said these patients are fighting with other ailments as well, so they are at risk of contracting coronavirus again.

It is better to take home but the family members are giving several excuses. Some say that their house has single bedroom and there are small children in the house. They can be affected from the virus. Some claim that they are confronting with the problem of unemployment due to lockdown hence they are not in a position to pay the rent of another house. If the patient is brought home other family members can also get affected. They are already facing financial crisis if others also get affected with the virus they won’t afford treatment. There are few patients whose family members have not bothered to visit them at least once.

Some people refused to collect the dead body of COVID patients. GHMC staff performed the last rites of such deceased.

Source: Siasat news