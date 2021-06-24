Hyderabad’s air quality drops post lockdown

By Sameer|   Updated: 24th June 2021 2:05 pm IST
A view of the Charminar area during the ongoing lockdown. (Twitter/ Charminar PS)

Hyderabad: Due to resumption of business activities and increase in vehicular traffic after the lifting of lockdown in Telangana, Hyderabad’s air quality has dropped as pollution increased significantly.

After the imposition of the lockdown in the state, the air quality improved from ‘moderate’ to ‘good’. However, as soon as the lockdown lifted, the quality again dropped. The similar trend was also witnessed during the lockdown imposed last year.

As per Telangana Pollution Control Board’s data, the air quality index (AQI) during most of the days in the month of March and April was ‘moderate’. After the imposition of lockdown on May 12, AQI improved to ‘good’. The index again dropped ‘moderate’ after removal of restrictions, New Indian Express reported.

What is AQI?

AQI reports the air quality of a particular area. There are six categories based on AQI value, they are Good (AQI 0–50), Satisfactory (AQI 51–100), Moderate (AQI 101–200), Poor (AQI 201–300), Very poor (AQI 301–400), and Severe (AQI 401–500).

Environmental activists blamed increased vehicular traffic, construction work, resumption of MMTS, etc., for the fall in Hyderabad’s air quality.

