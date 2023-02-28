Hyderabad’s Baseer Ali to debut as actor in THIS Hindi serial

Hyderabad: Winner of Season 10 of Splitsvilla, Baseer Ali who also appeared in other popular reality shows such as Roadies and Ace of Space, is all set to make his acting debut with hit TV show Kundali Bhagya. Baseer, who hails from Hyderabad, won Splitsvilla 10 with his partner Naina Singh, who eventually made her TV show appearance with Kumkum Bhagya, in the same year and now it is reported that Baseer Ali will make his debut.

Baseer will be seen in the TV show Kundali Bhagya as a rich pampered brat with Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura, according to reports. He enjoys a massive fan following and his fans are quite excited to see him on the big screen after watching him compete on prime reality shows.

Baseer Ali began his journey in TV with Roadies 15 in 2017 where he finished as the first runner-up. He also competed in Ace of Space 2 in 2019 and finished as the second runner-up. He had also hosted Road With Roadies for Roadies Xtreme and Roadies: Real Heroes.