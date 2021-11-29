Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech begins export of Covaxin

The vaccine maker thanked the Government of India for approving exports.

Kolkata: In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo a medic shows a vial containing doses of Covaxin, at a government hospital, in Kolkata. The World Health Organization (WHO), which has sought additional clarifications from Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech, will be meeting today, November 3, to conduct a final Emergency Use Listing (EUL) risk-benefit assessment for global use of the company's Covaxin vaccine. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech on Monday announced that it has commenced the export of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Long Pending export orders have been executed during November, to be further expanded during the following months, the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement.

With the number of countries that have granted emergency use approvals for Covaxin increasing, exports to additional countries will also commence from December, it said.

The vaccine maker thanked the Government of India for approving exports. Covaxin will now become an integral part of the global fight against this pandemic, it added.

The company earlier said it was poised to achieve its goal of an annual capacity of about one billion doses of Covaxin by the end of 2021.

