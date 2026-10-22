Hyderabad’s biggest literary celebration to return this December

Hyderabad’s favourite literary celebration is returning this December. The 39th edition of the Hyderabad Book Fair will be held from December 18 to 28, 2026, at NTR Stadium, also known as Telangana Kala Bharathi, near Indira Park.

The 11-day event will bring together book lovers, publishers, writers and students, offering a chance to discover new authors, explore different genres and enjoy literary activities.

Dates: December 18–28, 2026 Timings: 1 pm to 9 pm daily Venue: NTR Stadium (Telangana Kala Bharathi), near Indira Park, Hyderabad Organiser: Hyderabad Book Fair Society Entry fee: To be announced. Visitors should check official updates for confirmed ticket prices and concessions. Lakhs of books to explore

One of the biggest attractions of the Hyderabad Book Fair is its wide collection of books. Visitors can expect titles in Telugu, English and other regional languages from national and local publishers.

From fiction and biographies to history and children’s literature, there will be plenty for readers with different interests. The fair is also an opportunity to discover local authors, explore unfamiliar subjects and find books that may not be easily available in regular bookstores.

Students can look for educational books, while parents can introduce children to reading through age-appropriate stories and engaging titles.

More than just book shopping

The fair is expected to feature daily cultural programmes, book launches, literary discussions and special activities for children under Balotsav.

These activities make the event more than a shopping destination. They bring readers, writers and publishers together, creating opportunities to exchange ideas and celebrate the joy of reading.

Plan your December visit

Visitors can prepare a list of books and authors they want to explore before arriving. With numerous stalls to browse, planning ahead can help them make the most of their visit. Families can also look out for children’s programmes and cultural events.

Located near Indira Park, NTR Stadium makes the fair a convenient addition to a December outing in Hyderabad.

As the year draws to a close, the 39th Hyderabad Book Fair offers a welcome opportunity to step away from screens, discover a new favourite author and rediscover the pleasure of turning pages.

Whether you are a regular reader, a student or someone hoping to build a reading habit, this December’s literary celebration is worth looking forward to. Before visiting, check official announcements for entry fees, participating publishers and the programme schedule.



