Hyderabad’s body-builder bags silver medal at world competition

Hyderabad: A city professional body builder, Sultan Bin Ali who represented Telangana in Team India for Mr. World Competition bagged a silver medal in men’s sports physique category.

The competition was organized by World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) and held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from 1st to 7th October 2021.

Sultan, who trains in House of Champions gym, Banjara Hills, road no.12 told siasat.com that he has been into body-building for three years and went to Tashkent with his brother who owns the gym.

“I’m very happy that I could represent our state and country and make everybody so proud,” he said and added that he did this for his nation as well.