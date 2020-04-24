Hyderabad’s COVID-19 relief campaign supports 50,000 needy

Hyderabad:“United Against COVID-19” a campaign initiated by United Way of Hyderabad, a volunteer-led, nonprofit organization, so far could able to support 50,000+ people. And we are eagerly looking forward to serving more, declared Rekha Srinivasan, CEO of United Way of Hyderabad in a press note issued in Hyderabad on Friday.

Dry ration comprising of Rice, Pulses, Milk, Mirchi, turmeric powder. The home essential kit was put together by in house nutritionist, who has ensured it has all components of daily nutritional requirements for a family. Soya chunks, groundnuts, milk powder, and tea power as part of the kit is highly appreciated by the recipients who otherwise mostly receive dry ration.

“United-Against-COVID-19”-the-United-Way-of-Hyderabad’s-Campaign-provided-protective-gear-to-Mr.-Mahesh-Bhagawath-Police-Commissioner-of-Rachakonda-Police-Commissionerate

Rekha-Srinivas-CEO-of-United-Way-of-Hyderabad-seen-supplying-Health-Care-Professional-Protective-Kit-to-Gandhi-Hospital

The Sanitation kit comprised of Soap, Shampoo, Sanitizers, and other essential items. The different items were distributed at different places in the city such as Kukatpally, Jawaharnagar, Banjara Hills, Alwal, Hitech City, Old City, and other places. All these were provided in collaboration with GHMC.

18000 plus meals were provided in collaboration with Akshayapathra.

The beneficiaries of this relief were vulnerable communities who lost their livelihood such as daily wagers, manual labourers, shopkeepers, drivers, roadside vendors, rag pickers, migrant workers, and others to scramble for daily needs. United Way of Hyderabad works closely with such communities and we are trying our best to fulfill their basic needs shared Rekha.

In the first week of Lockdown, United Way of Hyderabad received ask for support from more than 1.7 lakh people living in Hyderabad city alone slowly the requests have started coming from neighboring districts and bordering villages of Andhra Pradesh. Most of them were from migrant workers in the Mandals where we have education and nutrition programs.

Our major concern was, Starvation Deaths should not overtake COVID-19 pandemic deaths. As a response, we initiated the campaign “United Against COVID-19” and received an overwhelming response from Individuals who have pledged a day’s salary to a Month’s salary.

“We are happy that we were able to be that bridge between the donors and the needy,” said Rekha Srinivasan, CEO, United Way of Hyderabad,

“My first thought was to reach out to the thousands, whose livelihoods have been totally stalled without income, food & essential household commodities for their families. I wished to reach out immediately in my individual capacity to help communities with basic food & supplies to sustain these harsh days. I turned to UWH-My trusted resource partner!” told Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director Co-Founder, Bharat Biotech Limited.

UWH is NGO, operating in Hyderabad city since 2010. Serving the needy by providing access to education, health, livelihoods are the primary focus of the organization. Disaster response and environmental sustainability is an important agenda for the organization. Previously it has done relief and rehabilitation work during Kurnool floods, Phailin Cyclone, Hud-Hud Cyclone, and Kerala Floods.

