Hyderabad’s Genome Valley in demand as major Pharma companies queue up

Hussain Saify

Hyderabad: Along with the rise of Pharma presence in the city, the economic dynamics are going to change. Pharma is going to give a direct competition Economically to the city in drawing the larger image of the city on global map.

Hyderabad’s Genome valley has successfully attracted the big names in the Pharma world. Laurus Labs known as the world leader in supplying anti-retroviral API’s and intermediates, and Syngene International, a subsidiary of the country’s largest biopharmaceutical company, Bicon.

According to the sources from the Industry there are more such names on the list, firms from Ahmedabad and NCR too have an eye on space in GV“There are at least five companies whose proposal is in the pipeline. Each of them is hoping to between 10 acres to 50 acres” said a source and reported by Times of India.

Facts about Genome Valley

One third of the world’s vaccine demand is for Children is produced in Hyderabad’ Genome Valley to be shipped all over.

Genome Valley has emerged as the major Science cluster in the country leaving Chennai and Bangalore behind.

200 major Pharmaceutical hubs call Hyderabad as their home employing 10,000 scientists

The Genome valley is hardly 20 km away from the city centre and has a rate of land at Rs 2.5 crore per acre