Hyderabad’s Gland Pharma adopts 27 zoo animals at Rs 20 lakh

News Desk 1Published: 18th October 2020 9:53 am IST
Hyderabad, Oct 18 : Gland Pharma, a city-based company has adopted 27 animals in Hyderabad for one year at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

The adopted animals included big cats like a tiger and lions, giraffe, hippopotamus, cheetah and deer.

The company has also adopted birds such as ostrich, flamingo, hornbill and vultures.

Gland Pharma’s corporate social responsibility team executives visited the zoo and presented the check to A. Nagamani, deputy curator of the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

“Though the zoo was closed to visitors due to the pandemic Covid-19 since March 2020 to October 5, and lost most of its revenue, the zoo employees discharged their duties regularly and maintained the animal health and hygiene in good condition,” said Nagamani.

The deputy curator thanked the pharmaceutical company for adopting 27 animals at a time and highlighted that the funds will help the zoo a great deal.

She also appealed to people to come forward and adopt animals to become a part of animal conservation.

