Hyderabad’s grand 76th Independence Day celebrations

Hyderabad: The 76th Independence Day celebrations were held on a grand scale in Hyderabad on Monday.

Flag hoisting programs, motorcycle rallies, processions, food camps and cultural events were organized in the city to mark the celebrations.

Police Commissioner C V Anand hoisted the national flag at the Integrated Command and Control Building located at Banjara Hills Road No 12. Additional CP (Crimes) A R Srinivas, DCP (West) Joel Davis and other officers participate.

After the program, in his speech, C V Anand said being part of the 75 years of Independence celebration is a moment of pride for every citizen. He asked the police to perform their duties more effectively and honestly to serve the nation.

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, hoisted the tricolor at the CP office at Neredmet. Joint Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu and other officials participating in the flag hoisting program. The Commissioner narrated to everyone about the supreme sacrifices made by the freedom fighters to get Independence for the country.

Minister of Education, Sabitha Indra Reddy hoisted the national flag at the Cyberabad Parade Grounds. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra and other officials were present on the occasion. Cultural programs and a police drill was organized as part of the program.

In Hyderabad’s old city All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the Tricolour at Madina Circle near historic Charminar. The Hyderabad MP was accompanied by local leaders of the party and traders.

Asaduddin took to Twitter to convey best wishes to all on Independence Day. “Our ancestors fought against the British but they also fought for an India that was free from hunger, exploitation and tyranny. We must take their struggle forward. May Allah SWT protect our country from hate and oppression,” he wrote.

AIMIM floor leader in Telangana State Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi hoisted the Tricolor at Fatima Owaisi KG to PG Educational Campus at Bandlaguda. Students and faculty participated in the ceremony along with the MLA from the Chandrayangutta constituency.

At Darussalam, the AIMIM headquarters, party joint secretary S.A. Hussain Anwar hoisted the national flag in the presence of party leaders and workers.

In Hyderabad’s old Commissioner of Police Building at Purani Haveli, Deputy Commissioner of Police south zone, P Sai Chaitanya hoisted the national flag. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, B Anand and other officials were present in the program. In the DCP east zone office, Gummi Chakravarthy hoisted the national flag and in DCP north zone office Chandana Deepthi hoisted the tricolour at the office in Secunderabad.

At the Board of Intermediate office, secretary Syed Omer Jaleel in presence of the board officials hoisted the national flag. At the GHMC head office Commissioner, Dana Kishore hoisted the national flag. He was accompanied by other officers of the GHMC.

Flag hoisting was done at the Nehru Zoological Park where Curator S Rajashekar hoisted the national flag. Deputy Curator Nagamani, Deputy Director M A Hakeem and others were present.

In educational institutions, flag hoisting and cultural events were held. Students were seen heading to the schools in a joyous mood to participate in the national festival programs. Cultural programs were held at the schools and winners of competitions were awarded appreciation certificates and medals.

In the Old City, flag hoisting was done in several localities by the local leaders, community elders and religious leaders.

To mark the 75 years of Independence, streets were decked up by the local people. Rallies were taken out from Shamsheergunj, Lal Darwaza, Shahalibanda, Jahanuma, Chandrayangutta, Mallepally and other localities by youngsters.

At several points, youngsters and children were seen taking group photos against the backdrop of the national flag. Youngsters were seen wearing white dresses to symbolize the most favoured colour of freedom fighters and national leaders.