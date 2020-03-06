Hyderabad’s Gulzar Houz to get its appeal back

A+ A-

By Anhaar Majid

Hyderabad: The Gulzar Houz Fountain, the ‘welcome point’ to Charminar and also a historic welcome point since the Qutub Shahi period had repeatedly fallen on bad times.

It is so neglected that sometimes people in the area and visitors convert it into a huge trash house. It also sees good days, especially when there is a caring officer with the GHMC in the area.

Perhaps the 400 plus old Gulzar Houz is entering into a phase of good times as an initiative has been taken by Ixora FM to upscale the sanitation in areas around Charminar, Makkah Masjid and Salar Jung Museum as part of Corporate Social Responsibility projects.

The Gulzar Houz restoration has begun. Mr. Krishna Chaitanya, the director of the company behind this initiative, told Siasat.com that the restoration process began about 20 days ago. It will be completed by March-end.

“Water at Gulzar Houz that had not been changed for about 10 years is now being cleaned. Sludge and algae that had been formed are being cleaned through a high-density vacuum machine,” he informed.

The cleaning process would continue for 10 days and then the civil work will begin, said Krishna.

He also told us about how the planning and distribution of work have been done. There are separate days given for cleaning and civil work.

It is being ensured that waterproof, long-lasting and resistant to climate change paints would be used.

Further, a freelance team of artists has been hired for paintings around the walls near Gulzar Houz. After the process is completed, decorations and planting around it would be taken up to make the entire area more appealing for the visitors.

Mr. Krishna said that after the work is done cleaning will be carried out every month.

Ixora Corporate service is an initiative by the Government of Telangana, GHMC and Ixora FM to provide hygienic sanitation facilities for citizens.

Anhaar Majid is an Intern with Siasat.com