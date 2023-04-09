Hyderabad’s HACK Summit 2023: Addressing cybersecurity challenges

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Annual Cybersecurity Knowledge (HACK) Summit 2023, organized by the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate and the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), will bring together industry experts, government officials, and thought leaders to discuss the current state of cybersecurity. The summit, which will take place on April 12, aims to discuss strategies for building talent, addressing skill gaps, and protecting businesses from cyber threats.

The HCSC Cybersecurity Summit 2023 provides a platform for networking and collaboration among cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and government agencies. Attendees will engage in thought-provoking discussions, ask questions, and learn from the experiences of other participants.

Prominent figures, including Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, former IPS official Sanjay Sahay, and badminton star Jwala Gutta, will attend the summit.

C. V. Anand, HCSC chairman and Commissioner of Police, said, “Cybercrime, the new endemic, has infiltrated every aspect of our society now more than ever. So, we must unite and commit to being vigilant and informed citizens and businesses.”

Chaitanya Gorrepati, Secretary General of HCSC, stated that this summit provides an excellent opportunity for professionals and experts from various fields to come together and address the pressing challenges in cybersecurity. “We look forward to fruitful discussions and innovative solutions that will drive our collective efforts in safeguarding our digital assets.”

Santosh Kaveti, Joint Secretary for Cyber Forum, announced that the Forum plans to launch monthly business connects, a series of short films to promote awareness in the community, and continue executing ongoing programs such as Cyber Smart Program and Cyber Squad for schools. “These initiatives will further strengthen our commitment to a secure cyber ecosystem.”

HCSC, a not-for-profit society, brings together the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, various establishments, government agencies, and citizens to promote safety and security in the city. Focusing on women’s safety, traffic safety, infrastructure security, and cybersecurity, HCSC adopts a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and collaborates with stakeholders from diverse sectors to create awareness and enhance safety.