Hyderabad’s Hafez Ammar appointed as deputy CEO of Dar-ul-Sharia in Dubai

Hyderabad: Hafez Ammar Ahmed who hails from Hyderabad has been appointed as the deputy CEO of the Darul-ul-Sharia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He completed his SSC from Zikra School, Somajiguda. After his intermediate and degree education, he earned an MBA degree. He also worked for multi-national companies in Hyderabad for some years before moving to Dubai.

In Dubai, he has been rendering service to Dubai Islamic Bank for the past 13 years.

After noticing his abilities, the Dar-ul-Sharia appointed him as the deputy CEO of the Council.

Earlier, Ammar had visited Afghanistan, Iraq, Bahrain, Algeria, and several other countries.