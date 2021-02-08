Hyderabad’s ISB ranked number one business school in India, 23rd globally

Hyderabad: The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad has secured the first rank in India and 23rd rank worldwide in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021.

Amongst Asian business schools, the ISB ranks fifth. It is the only B-School from India to figure in the top 25 globally. Alumni from PGP Class of 2017 were surveyed for this ranking.

The school has done well in many areas which were considered by The Financial Times for the rankings. ISB is ranked first in India and third in Asia as well as globally for the salary percentage increase for alumni.

The school’s career progress rank at 21 globally has improved, indicating a better employment opportunity for the alumni.

ISB continued to progress in the weighted salary and career service rank at 39 globally year-on-year. ISB was also acknowledged for being the top business school from India to be featured in the research rankings at 77 globally.

At 40 per cent, ISB has over twice the percentage of women students in the MBA programme compared to other top Indian institutions ranked by FT.

ISB dean Rajendra Srivastava said, “ISB has carved a niche of its own in offering finest and world-class education to its students. Coming on the top ranking in India by The Economist, the FT ranking is a collective victory of the concerted and untiring efforts of the entire ISB community including faculty, students, alumni, and staff with incredible support from the board.”

“This ranking also highlights and strengthens ISB’s efforts to produce world-class research and encourage more women to join the management workforce,” he added.