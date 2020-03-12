Hyderabad’s IT Corridor is fighting against COVID-19 scare

Tetrasoft employees holding placards to create awareness for COVID-19 in the IT Corridor.

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Disruption has been the buzz word in IT industry circles for some time. However, Coronavirus is a different type of disturbance that has been hindering the workplace. So how the city’s IT-corridor addressing the Covid-19 threat along with the sector’s employees?

Tetrasoft, a Hyderabad a global digital services organization, has gone above and beyond in doing so.

How do you comfort your employees?

CEO Rama Seshu Eyunni, whose company Tetrasoft — right opposite to Mindspace — says, “I was at the Mumbai airport traveling to Hyderabad and that is when I first came to know about the alleged case detected at Raheja Mind Space. I heard that there was pandemonium everywhere in the city.”

For Eyunni, his employees are like extended family members. On his arrival, he went to Raheja Mindspace to ascertain full information. There he came to know that a few employees out of the 800 staff working at Tetrasoft were persistently trying to find out about the new-found case in the building.

Megan Pinnamaneni, Chief Strategy Officer of the company, told Siasat.com, “We have set up a medical help with expert nursing care within our office premises with adequate medical devices such as thermal screening in case of any complaints, first aid facility and medical help at a call.”

Also Read Coronavirus scare in Raheja Mindspace, employees evacuated

Moreover, a fully experienced nursing care from call health, also an expert in handling emergencies, has been stationed in the office.

After the panic reported in Mindspace on March 4 that prompted hundreds of IT employees to evacuate the building, workers were motivated about the safety of the premises within a few days. Subsequently, they returned to the routine.

Seshu, mentioned that a lot of misinformation is being spread about the virus in the city. This created a lot of disturbance among employees when they came across fake news circulated by co-workers.

To dispel such myths and clarify such doubts, the company organised an awareness drive at their office with employees walking around the Madhapur displaying placards on Thursday.

One sign read, “So Do not waste masks. Be a superhero, by giving it to a sick person you can save a lot of people.”

To spread awareness in dealing with the virus, the company has also given the option of virtual work to its staff. Then, the organisation provided tools to share information for countering the myths.

“Coronavirus is a threat to all of us. Together we can and we will stop its growth. Don’t panic. Develop awareness. Share and care for the people. Let us together beat Covid-19,” suggests, Srinivas, one of the senior leaders at Tetrasoft.

SIASAT NEWS mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com