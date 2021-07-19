Hyderabad’s IT corridor to get uninterrupted power supply

Hyderabad: In a major boost to the IT sector, the Telangana government has decided to provide a 24×7 power supply to the IT corridor in Cyberabad.

Hyderabad’s IT corridor has become one of the first regions in Telangana to receive electricity 24 hours a day.

Telangana state southern power distribution company limited has announced the opening of two more switching centers. The center has recently opened in Madhapur.

As the IT company is facing an internal power problem, TSSPDCL is in the process of installing these 33 kV switching stations to provide an uninterrupted power supply.

The Madhapur switching station installed at a cost of Rs 8 crore is the first in the state.

Two additional switching stations are coming up at IIT-Hyderabad and Nanakramguda. Work on the installation of two switching stations is in progress. The inaugural event is expected to take place within a month.

As per the media reports, a continuous power supply will boost the state’s reputation and increase productivity in IT companies.

He said IT companies would be able to supply electricity without any obstacles.

In case of any IT problem in the area, the power supply in the area would have to be completely shut off.

All IT companies welcomed the TSSPDCL decision. It would help 1200 small and medium companies across the IT corridor.