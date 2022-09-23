Hyderabad’s journalists elected as NEC members of IJU

Hyderabad: Senior journalists Muhammed Riyaz Ahmed and Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin were

elected unanimously as National Executive Council Members of the Indian Journalists’ Union

(IJU) on Thursday.

Varakala Yadgiri, deputy chief reporter, Andhra Jyothi Telanga State Bureau and K. Krishnaprasad, Asst. Editor of Andhra Jyothi were also elected unanimously.

The Central Returning Officer (CRO) for the IJU Elections-2022, made the announcement after the deadline for withdrawal was over at 3 pm on Wednesday.

Based in Hyderabad, Mohd Riyaz Ahmed is a senior sub-editor for the Siasat Urdu Daily.

Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin is a senior journalist with twenty-five years of service in journalism. He is presently the editor of indtoday.com

About IJU:

Indian Journalists Union (IJU) India’s leading body of journalists comprises a federation of state unions of journalists and associations across India, giving it strength to meet the growing challenges faced by the media. Foremost being a support to foster a free, frank, fearless 4th estate with integrity. Alongside protecting journalists’ rights and their personal safety, upholding the citizens’ right to information, defending human rights and fighting for social justice – are critical to any thriving vibrant democratic society.