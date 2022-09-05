Hyderabad’s Khairatabad Ganesh will be immersed in Hussain Sagar: Organisers

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Monday warned the Telangana government against stopping the immersion of Ganesh idols. It said that it will go ahead with the immersion of Ganesh idols in the Hussain Sagar on September 9 (Friday), as it is ‘Ananta Chaturdashi’.

“The state government has assured all necessary arrangements will be made at the Tank Bund and Necklace Road for immersion of idols in Hussain Sagar. No such arrangement is made anywhere. Immersion of idols is a sacred practice and at dirty ponds or untidy water bodies it cannot be done because it is a matter of religious practice and belief,” said Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi general secretary, Dr. Bhagwanth Rao.

He said that there was some confusion created through social media and Whatsapp about the exact date of the Khairatabad Ganesh immersion. “Immersion will be held on Friday (September 9) at any cost at Hussain Sagar Lake. Any attempt to prevent or create hurdles will be dealt with strongly. It is about Hindu sentiments,” he warned.

Bhagwanth Rao said that the state government did not properly notify the artificial ponds where the Ganesh idols are to be immersed by people. “Under the cover of High Court orders the government is creating confusion among the public. If at all there are such orders, it should clarify to the court about the practice and properly present their case,” he said.

He announced that Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi would organise a bike rally on Tank Bund on Tuesday to demand immersion of idols in Hussain Sagar. The members also have invited Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to be the chief guest for the immersion.