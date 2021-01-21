Hyderabad’s Lufti Hassan attends historic Biden-Harris inauguration

Hyderabad: City-origin Lutfi Hassan, who has now been a resident of Houston, Texas for the past 40 years and a senior leader of the Democratic Party was among the select few who were invited to attend the historic inauguration of the US President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hassan is the son of Abdul Asif Hassan who was a Jagirdaar during the erstwhile Hyderabad.

Hassan is the founder of the Apex Group of Companies and was invited to the inauguration along with members of Congress and other delegates as a senior leader of the Democratic Party.

He has served as an advisor on Presidential campaigns in the United States over the past twenty years and has served as a national finance co-chair for the Obama for America campaign in both 2008 and 2012.

He has been representing the South Asian community and was selected to serve on the South Asian American Leadership Council (SAALC) based out of Washington, D.C.

Most recently, Hassan served on the board of advisory for South Asians for Biden, which mobilized a nationwide get out the vote (GOTV) effort among the greater South Asian community.