Hyderabad’s Manasa Varanasi to represent India in Miss World 2021 [Photos]

Hyderabad: Manasa Varanasi, who was crowned Femina Miss India 2020 in February this year, is all set to represent the country at the Miss World 2021 pageant. The competition is all set to take place on December 16 in Puerto Rico.

According to Beauty Pageants report, Manasa had recently left for Puerto Rico to represent India on an International platform finally after months of preparations.

About Manasa Varanasi

Manasa was born in Hyderabad and has studied her degree from Vasavi College of Engineering. After completing her education and graduating with a computer science degree she started to work as a financial information exchange analyst.

The three most influential people in her life are her mother, grandmother, and younger sister. Manasa is also highly inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant.

As the beauty queen from Hyderabad is all set to conquer the crown at Miss World 2021 very soon, let’s surf through her Instgaram profile which is flooded with gorgeous pictures. Scroll down to see more.

We wish Manasa Varanasi all the very best!