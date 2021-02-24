Hyderabad’s MMA fighters bag 2 gold medals in nationals; 5 in total

Hyderabad: Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters hailing from Hyderabad bagged two gold medals in different categories in national games. Overall, the team from Hyderabad won five medals—two gold, two silver and one bronze.

250 athletes from 22 states and three union territories participated at the 4th National Mixed Martial Arts championship held at Lucknow from February 19 and February 21, organized by Uttar Pradesh Mixed Martial arts association.

In the event, the 11-member team of MMA fighters from Telangana led by the team coach Mohd. Faqruddin under the supervision of the founder of Telangana Mixed Martial Arts Association (TAMMA) Shaikh Khalid returned home with 5 medals in different weight categories.

The team’s coach Shaikh Khalid reflecting on this achievement, said: “All our dedication and hard work paid off, it is a matter of great pride that Telangana state MMA athletes earned five medals.” He also stated that for many of the team members, it was the first nationals.

Speaking to siasat.com, India’s first amateur world MMA champion Mahboob Khan said: “We worked very hard for this and got the estimated results.” Khan is the one of two gold medalists in flyweight category at the event. Divya Rajeshwari won gold in women’s category.

While Adul Aziz and Rajesh Pujari bagged silver in straw weight category, Mohammed Arbaaz managed to win bronze in the flyweight category.

Reflecting on the potential of fighters from Hyderabad, Khalid said: “Hyderabad can realize its potential in MMA we will see Hyderabadi fighters dominate the likes of UFC and OneChampionship easily.”