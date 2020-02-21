Hyderabad’s Mumtaz Bagh could become another Shaheen Bagh

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In spite of desperate efforts by the police to foil Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh type indefinite sit-in protests by women in Hyderabad, a large group of them have gathered at Mumtaz Bagh near Barkas, in what could be turned out into a long haul.

The police were taken surprise after more than 200 women, children and men have started an indefinite sit-in protest against the CAA, NPR and NRC. Social activists Khaleda Parveen, Sheeba Minai, Shiraz Khan and others have suddenly arrived at Mumtaz Bagh grounds in front of Khalid Miyan Dargah and settled down. The group is also raising slogans periodically.

They are carrying placards and banners against the CAA, NPR and NRC which they are calling black draconian laws.

The city police which appeared to have been caught off guard in view of the Maha Shivaratri, recovered from the initial jolt and have mobilized sufficient numbers in the area. It has also posted a large posse of men and women at Mumtaz Bagh.

According to sources the agitators at Mumtaz Bagh have a plan for an indefinite protest. They are reportedly preparing a series of programmes to keep the protest alive.