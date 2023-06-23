Hyderabad’s Munawar Zama invited by Saudi King for Haj

Hyderabad: Renowned motivational speaker and personality development trainer Munawar Zama invited to perform Haj this year by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Zama arrived in the Kingdom on Thursday as part of the King Salman’s Haj and Umrah Guests Program.

Along with Zama, Islamic scholar Maulana Huzaifa Vastanvi invited by the King Salman.

Under the program run by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, 1,300 Haj pilgrims from 90 countries around the world arrived in the Kingdom.

Upon reaching their abode in Makkah, the pilgrims were greeted with flowers, zamzam, dates and Saudi coffee.

اكتمال وصول ضيوف خادم الحرمين الشريفين للحج والعمرة والزيارة من أكثر من 90 دولة من مختلف قارات العالم.https://t.co/2EX6kQ26CS#واس_حج44 | #بسلام_آمنين#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/8nvDmwQDld — واس العام (@SPAregions) June 22, 2023

#فيديو_واس | اكتمال وصول ضيوف خادم الحرمين الشريفين للحج والعمرة والزيارة من أكثر من 90 دولة من مختلف قارات العالم.#واس_حج44 | #بسلام_آمنين #واس_عام pic.twitter.com/OFwT0Q1CPN — واس العام (@SPAregions) June 22, 2023

Who is Munawar Zama?

Munawar Zama was born in 1976 in Hyderabad and completed his education at Vivekananda High School in Telangana.

Zama is the founder and CEO of the English House Academy, started in 2008 and has trained more than 200,000 individuals across India and Gulf countries.

English House conducts 40-day personality development workshops at schools, colleges, universities, hotels, and auditoriums and also deliver motivational lectures at corporate offices and at public gathering events across India.

Zama’s achievements

2019 – National Award For Excellence In Education

2019 – The Revolutionary Trainer Of India

2019 – The Influential Trainer Of The Decade

2016 – The Ideal Teacher

2013 – Indian Icon Award

2012 – World Human Rights Protection Association Award