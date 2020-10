Hyderabad: After the incessant rains in the capital city of Telangana the Hyderabad’s Musi river is now brimming.

All the roads beside the river are being vacated and vehicle movement is restricted over fears of roads being washed away by the river.

Out of the seventeen gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir thirteen were lifted.

The decision was taken as the water level touched its full reservoir level (FRL) of 1763.500 ft on Tuesday midnight.