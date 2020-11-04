Hyderabad’s Prof. Ahmed Kamal in top 2% scientists in world

Hyderabad: Our own city’s Prof. Ahmed Kamal, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard university, has been named among the top 2% of scientists globally, according to an analysis by a team of Stanford University (USA) scientists.

Prof. Kamal, apart from the latest recognition, has also been a scientist with the prestigious CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) for three decades, after which he became a varsity official at the Jamia Hamdard University.

The study was done in a subject-wise analysis conducted by a team from Stanford that was led by Dr. John P.A. Ioannidis. Prof. Ahmed is also among the top 0.10% scientists in India, who has 537 publications. He has a worldwide subject rank of 83 and 2nd in India, in the subject of Medicinal and Biomolecular Chemistry.

Prof. Kamal in fact completed his schooling from Little Flower High School at Abids, after which he finished his intermediate from the New Science College. The distinguished scientist then went on to pursue his B.Sc (Osmania University) and later a post-graduation in Chemistry from the Aligarh Muslim University.

“I was a scientist at IICT for 30 years, which known as the Regional Research Laboratory then (in the 70s). After 1977, I came back to Hyderabad, joined RR Labs and worked for my Phd program, which I completed in 1982. I was registered with AMU, because then such institutes could not give degrees,” Prof. Kamal told Siasat. RR Labs later became the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology.

During his time with the IICT, Prof. Kamal was allowed to go for ‘professional improvements’, wherein he completed his postdoctoral training at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom. “I was an outstanding scientist at IICT till 2016, and 2017 I came to Jamia Hamdard (on an invitation),” he added.

The scientist has filed over 300 patents, of which five of his American patents have been licensed to a pharma company for clinical development. His research interests mainly focuses on the design and synthesis of gene-targeting compounds as new and novel anti-cancer agents, and their targeted delivery as pro-drugs.