Hyderabad’s roadside eateries struggle with no customers

Hyderabad: There were times when Hyderabadi’s had breakfast either at the very famous ‘Ram ki Bandi’ or that of any dosa sellar by road would have hoards of people standing to enjoy the South Indian delight in Hyderabad. Not just this but many IT returning employees had that famous Maggie at a random bike Maggie sellar on Madhapur road. Which have resulted in good business for many such vendors, however, as the pandemic is known for the loss given the roadside seller among one, are struggling even after unlock.

The lockdown had brought their business to a grinding halt but the easing of restrictions is yet to get hungry customers flocking the eateries, most of which operate as food bandis and food trucks. The situation remains the same be it the once-bustling eat streets of the IT corridor or Ameerpet or Kukatpally. And lost are the scenes of fast food stalls, tiffin, and meal spots and tea and coffee kiosks abuzz with customers all day long.

The reason behind this is an aid to be that most people assume that the street food business lacks proper hygiene. However, the sellers say that they are proper sanitization and cleanliness. Apart from disposable plates for food and disposable glasses for water and tea, they have been keeping sanitizers ready for the customers. “Despite all the efforts, our earnings have hit the rock bottom,” said one among the struggling vendors.

According to vendors of food courts near IDL Lake, the earnings have dropped by 80 percent since the resumption of their business. Earlier, the food courts in the locality were all abuzz with hot sales of idly, dosa, vada, puri, fried rice, Pani puri, and other items. One one the fast-food sellers say that it has become difficult for them to buy even commodities for preparing food. Despite having debts, they are running the food court hoping for the revival of business.

According to him, the situation at all food courts is grim and some of the owners have closed down their stalls due to lack of customers. Unless the IT employees start working from the office and visit them for food and snacks, these eateries will face challenging times.



