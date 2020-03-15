menu
Hyderabad’s Salar Jung Museum shut for a week

Posted by Qayam Published: March 15, 2020, 3:17 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s famous Salar Jung Museum was Sunday closed for a week following the shutdown ordered by the state government as a precautionary measure to contain possible spread of coronavirus.

The museum authorities announced that the museum will remain closed till March 21. The announcement came hours after the state cabinet decided to declare holidays for all educational institutions and banned public gatherings.

The government announced closure of cinema halls, pubs, bars, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, museums, zoo parks, indoor and outdoor stadiums.

Popular as the world’s largest one-man collection of antiques, the museum located on the banks of Musi river is considered a must on the itinerary of tourists.

Every day 3,000 to 4,000 people visit the museum and on weekends and holidays the numbers go up to 6,000.

Source: IANS
