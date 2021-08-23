Hyderabad’s Tank-Bund to get 30 rain proof benches

Hyderabad: The TankBund area and the PVNR marg in the city is all set to get 30 rain-proof benches to provide seating areas and simultaneously protect the trees.

IAS officer Arvind Kumar took to Twitter and shared the information with some pictures of the benches.

He wrote, “30 of such rain-proof benches are planned to be installed on Tank-Bund road and PVNR Marg by @HMDA_Gov .. this one was tested & was instantly popular Apart f on providing much needed sitting arena, it will also help protect trees”

Apart f on providing much needed sitting arena, it will also help protect trees @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/i8WOZXd3bR — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) August 23, 2021

The state government is taking steps to facelift tourist and recreational facilities near Hussain Sagar Lake and Tank bund. Families can enjoy their outings and sunset view from these places with joy and ease.

A few weeks ago, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) was giving a facelift to Hussain Sagar Lake and Tank bund areas to turn them into a new tourist attraction. Railings were set up on the bank of the lake, new design lamp posts were being set up. The huts for tourist sitting are attractive where the whole family members can enjoy the scenery of the lake.