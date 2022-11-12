Hyderabad’s Tanvee to be youngest to compete in World Junior 9 Ball Championship

The Grade III kid amazed everyone in the nine ball competition after just taking up the sport seven months ago.

12th November 2022

Hyderabad: Tanvee Vallem, a nine-year-old from Hyderabad, will start the Predator World Junior 9 Ball Championship on Monday as the youngest competitor.

The World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) and the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) have asked Tanvee, who was born in Hyderabad and currently resides in Maryland in the United States, to represent India in the competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Shane Van Boening, the current nine-ball world champion, serves as an inspiration to Tanvee and motivates her to work hard every day. She enjoys playing other types of games as well, including the pool. She holds a green belt in taekwondo as well.

