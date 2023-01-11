Hyderabad’s team to compete in Formula Middle East Championship

Hyderabad: The city’s official Formula motorsport team, ‘Hyderabad Blackbirds’ will be participating in the next Middle East Formula race championship.

The team has announced a partnership with MP Motorsport as their title partner for the upcoming 2023 season of the Formula E championship.

MP Motorsport has a successful history in various championships, including the Spanish Formula for and FIA (governing body of motor sport and promotes safe, sustainable and accessible mobility for all road users across the world).

MP Motorsport also recently announced its participation in the all-women category of F1 Academy and bears a Dutch team that competes in the FIA Formula 2 championship and is the reigning champion of the FIA Formula 2 team and drivers’ championship.

Team manager of MP Motorsport, Sander Dorsman said, “We have a long history of success in various championships and we are excited to bring our experience to the Formula Middle East Championship.”

“This is a fantastic platform for Hyderabad Blackbirds, and we are confident that this partnership will provide a pathway for Indian youngsters who compete in Formula races in the future,” said team principal, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Karthik Selvaraj.

“This partnership brings together some of the most talented drivers and teams from across the globe, and the 2023 season of the Formula Middle East Championship is sure to be exciting,” added Selvaraj.