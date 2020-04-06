Hyderabad’s zoo staff prepares to protect animals from summer

Zoo staff put up various water chillers, sprayers and cooling machines in front of animal enclosures at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Zoo authorities at the Nehru Zoological Park has put precautionary measures in place to protect the hundreds of animals in the zoo amid lockdown, officials have made all complete arrangements to deal with the summer heat and protect the wild animals, birds and reptiles in the park in addition to preparing for the ensuing summer.

Conventionally, the zoo officials have taken up the cooling methods before the start of the summer season and these methods would be put in place for four months until the start of Monsoon.

The precautionary measures are being taken to avoid sunstroke and summer stress to the animals to the wild animals. These arrangements would be in place from March to mid-June in the interest of wild animals, their health care and protection from weather hardship.

According to a press release by the Nehru Zoo, various measures have been taken up at the enclosures of all zoo inmates, including the installation of sprinklers, rain guns, foggers and thunga grass mats over the roofs.

Adding to it, more than 50 air coolers are being installed in animal enclosures, air conditioners and exhaust fans in the nocturnal animal house and shady shelters in all the herbivore enclosures.

More than 80 per cent of the enclosures have been covered with Kashkash Thattis including windows, ventilators and doors. Gunny cloths to avoid direct sunlight exposure on the animals. At least 3 to 4 times watering will be done on the Kash Kash Thattis and thunga grass to avoid the summer heat.

All animal keepers, head animal keepers, park supervisors take up preventive steps from time to time to avoid summer stress to the wild animals and birds. Green shade nets will be placed over the roof of the birds enclosures, windows, doors of the night houses as per the requirement.

