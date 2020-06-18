Hyderabad:Vegetable vendor tests COVID positive;Market shut down

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Hyderabad’s Bharat Nagar after a vegetable vendor died of coronavirus, leading to the shutdown of the market in the area. It has been learnt that social distancing rules were rarely being followed in the main market in Bharat Nagar which has always been a hub for retailers.

The vegetable vendor had tested positive for coronavirus on June 02. Following treatment in Gandhi hospital, he was sent home to remain in self-isolation for 14 days after he showed signs of recovery during the treatment. However, the vendor’s health deteriorated on the last day of his isolation period and he passed away within hours on June 15. Before his death, the vendor was suffering from breathlessness.

The New Indian Express quoted an official from the COVID-19 surveillance team as saying, “The patient was recovering, which is why he was discharged. Unfortunately on the last day of his isolation of 14 days he developed breathlessness and passed away.”

The news of the vendor’s death triggered a wave of panic among the residents of Bharat Nagar area. Earlier five COVID cases were reported from the Bharat Nagar colony. Officials are not yet certain whether the market is a cluster or not.

Hyderabad has become the worst-affected district of Telangana with 5400 people tested positive for COVID-19 so far. The number of positive cases has been going up rapidly in the state ever since Unlock 1.0 was announced. Meanwhile, more than 3000 people have recovered from the disease.

