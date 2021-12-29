Hyderpora encounter: SIT warns political leaders of penal action

Srinagar: The special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the November 15 Hyderpora encounter on Wednesday warned the political leaders of penal action against ‘speculative statements’.

In a statement, the SIT said the investigation is still underway and appropriate penal action can be taken against leaders who make speculative statements regarding the encounter.

Many mainstream political leaders had called the SIT report on Hyderpora encounter as ‘concocted cover up story’, ‘ornamental probe’, ‘clean chit to killers’, ‘fairy tale of police’.

An SIT statement said: “Today, (December 29, 2021) the SIT came across with several posts on media from some political leaders and family members wherein they have cast doubts upon the evidences obtained by SIT so far.

“These people have tried to call it ‘Concocted Cover up Story’, ‘Ornamental Probe’, ‘Clean Chit to Killers’, ‘Fairy Tale of Police’, etc.

“A magisterial enquiry was initiated and accordingly, the enquiry officer issued a general notice through the electronic and print media, and invited members of the general public to record his/her statement if any such person has any acquaintance or knowledge or proof regarding the incident.

“All such persons making statements should have approached the enquiry officer with genuine evidences they have, for corroboration or contradiction of the facts surfaced in the case,” the SIT said.

“All such persons are once again advised to provide any type of evidence if they have regarding the incident so that every aspect of investigation is covered and concluded on merits,” the SIT said.

“Such speculative statements from the political leaders have a tendency to create provocation, rumour, fear and alarm among the general masses or particular section of society,” he said, adding: “This kind of approach is against the rule of law and may attract appropriate penal provisions as envisaged under law”.