Hyderpora operation: SIT probe reveals involvement of ‘foreign terrorist’

Srinagar: A zonal-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe Hyderpora operation revealed that an eyewitness had identified a ‘foreign terrorist’ at the site of the encounter.

“A zonal-level SIT constituted for Hyderpora operation established a few things. Two pistols, four magazines, etc were seized from the initial site. During the site inspection, two bodies of local terrorists and building owner and tenant were recovered at the building’s entry, Altaf Ahmad and Mudasir Gul,” said Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Sujit K Singh, who is also the SIT chief constituted to probe Hyderpora operation, in a press conference in Srinagar.

“On November 14, in one of the attacks, one of our personnel got injured, another personnel who was the eyewitness of the attack identified the foreign terrorist and confirmed that he was the one involved in the Hyderpora incident,” he added.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists had broken out in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on November 15 after input was received by police regarding the presence of terrorists in an illegal call centre in a private building in the area.

In an official statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that two terrorists identified as Haider, a foreign Pakistani terrorist and his associate Amir Ahmad resident of Banihal (a hybrid terrorist), were killed in the encounter.

It further stated that the owner of the building namely Altaf Ahmad as well as the tenant namely Mudasir Ahmad were also called to accompany the search party. However, in the encounter with terrorists, both received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed to their injuries.