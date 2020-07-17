Hyd:Protest against demolition of mosques; DJS members arrested

By Rasia Hashmi Last Updated: 17th July 2020 1:31 pm IST
arrested

Hyderabad: Police on Thursday arrested members of Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat (DJS) who were trying to stage protest at Waqf Board office against demolition of two mosques in secretariat.

DJS had announced that it will protest against the demolition of two mosques while pulling down the old secretariat building.

On receipt of information, police put DJS president M A Majid under house arrest and took others into custody. Police also registered a case against some DJS members in Bhawani Nagar police station.

President DJS told that government has deliberately demolished the mosques and demanded reconstruction of the mosques at their places.

Source: Siasat news
Categories
Hyderabad
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close