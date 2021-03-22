HyperX launches Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse

New Delhi: HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, on Monday launched its HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse for Rs 3,890.

According to the company, weighing 59 gm, Pulsefire Haste utilises an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation.

Designed to meet the needs of the gamers looking for an ultra-lightweight mouse to complement their gaming skills, Pulsefire Haste aims to deliver ultimate comfort and command at your fingertips.

“Pulsefire Haste combines HyperX’s high-quality design and comfort in an ultra-lightweight solution for quicker in-game movements and improved accuracy when using the included grip tape, helping players effortlessly mirror their movements in-world,” the company said in a statement.

Pulsefire Haste features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches with 60M click durability, six programmable buttons and onboard memory to save a custom profile through HyperX NGENUITY software.

The mouse also provides four preset DPI settings – 400, 800, 1600, and 3200 DPI – and uses a Pixart 3335 sensor for accurate tracking and native DPI settings up to 16,000 DPI.

Source: IANS