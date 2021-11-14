Hyundai creates relief task force for flood-hit customers in TN

Published: 14th November 2021 10:44 am IST
New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has formed a relief task force to support flood affected customers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

To ensure seamless mobility, Hyundai has deployed a dedicated ‘Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team’ to support the customers.

Besides, the company announced an offer of 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for the flood-affected vehicles.

According to Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL: “During these adverse times, we have ramped up our service support to the flood-affected customers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. This contribution is Hyundai’s way of expressing solidarity with the people of the flood-affected areas, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent floods. Our relief teams will continue to extend support to ensure customers’ peace of mind.”

