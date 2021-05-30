Hyundai forms ‘Task Force’ to support ‘Yaas’ affected customers

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 30th May 2021 12:31 pm IST
New Delhi: Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said that it has formed a ‘Relief Task Force’ to support the Cyclone Yaas affected Hyundai customers in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

“Cyclone Yaas has once again tested the resilience of fellow Indian citizens,” said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service).

“Our relief teams will make efforts to ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers affected by this cyclone in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand thereby offering them ‘Peace of Mind’ during this difficult period.”

Additionally, Hyundai is also offering 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood affected vehicles.

Earlier this month, Hyundai had announced extension of warranty, extended warranty and free service by 2 months for all customers unable to avail services due to lockdown conditions in their respective states or cities.

