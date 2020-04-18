Hyundai Motor India donates advanced testing kits to ICMR

New Delhi: Automobile major Hyundai Motor India (HMI) on Thursday handed over Covid-19 ‘Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits’ to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The diagnostic kits worth Rs 4 crore have been imported from South Korea and can cater to the testing requirements of over 25,000 individuals.

“To provide further assistance to the Government’s efforts, we have handed over Globally Proven – COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits imported from South Korea,” SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India was quoted as saying in a statement.

“These highly accurate diagnostic kits can help the Government scale up the testing efforts in affected regions and arrest the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.”

Source: IANS

