Hyundai restarts 338 showrooms, focuses on online sales channel

By Rohit Vaid

New Delhi: As it reopens over 330 dealerships across the country, Hyundai Motor India will also focus on the online sales channel to meet customer requirements.

At present, HMIL has reopened 338 showrooms and 452 workshops.

However, the synergy between the online and the physical retail assets excites the company, which in recent past has gone aggressively to promote connected vehicles.

In an interview to IANS, the auto major’s MD & CEO S.S. Kim said: “There has been a noticeable shift in the recent past, where digital models of retail and sales are garnering traction amongst buyers.”

“Customers are now factoring in convenience to their purchase journey, even for products such as automobiles. At Hyundai, we have predominantly been first movers and early in January this year, introduced India’s first online automobile sales platform ‘Click to Buy’ for a seamless, convenient and safe end to end car purchase journey.”

The online sales strategy has attained traction in the auto industry, since it guarantees product visibility and ability to sell especially, during challenging periods. This strategy is expected to allow sales flow to occur unlike the month of April when the domestic off-take of nearly all companies crashed to zero.

In May, the synergy between online and offline retail channels has enabled the company to attain 1,500 bookings. It has also delivered 900 cars during the month till now.

“Dealerships will continue to play an important role in the entire ecosystem. As the situation unfolds, precautionary guidelines and measures for sanitisation and hygiene will play a crucial role in building customer confidence,” Kim said.

“However, with the ‘Click to Buy’ we will cater to the needs of new-age digital customers for purchase of new Hyundai cars. All Hyundai models including All New CRETA are available on ‘Click to Buy’ website and this would act as an additional sales channel for over 500 Hyundai Dealerships.’

The company’s ‘Click to Buy’ platform is connected in real time across India to fulfil the needs of the millennial generation.

Presently, India is in the third and a more relaxed phase of the national lockdown. This phase allows some industrial and retail activities depending on the geographical area of operations.

Nevertheless, till now the lockdown has dealt a heavy blow to commerce leading to temporary closure of shopping malls, dine-in restaurants, grounding of aircraft, shutting down of factories, leaving the major market places deserted.

According to Kim, the automotive industry has come to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At present, it is too early to ascertain the outlook for this fiscal year that is highly situation dependent,” he said.

On the production side, the automaker has rolled-out 200 cars from its Tamil Nadu factory.

