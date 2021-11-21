Hyundai to launch ‘Save Water Challenge’ from November 22

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motors India ltd. is all set to launch the ‘Save Water Challenge’ on November 22, the emphasis will be laid on water-less washing as part of the initiative.

Patrons will be encouraged to choose dry wash at all the Hyundai workshops in the city between Nov 22 to December 6. They could become ambassadors for the campaign, by making a ‘W’ sign along with their cars and the moment will be photographed by the staff.

Engagement activities will be initiated at all the Hyundai centres to promote the dry wash campaign, and 100 winners would receive Amazon vouchers worth Rs 1,000 each. According to a Telangana Today report, Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing and service), HMIL, said, “With this initiative, we will encourage customers to opt for waterless washing during their car service at all Hyundai service touchpoints and contribute to a sustainable future.”

Customers will also be encouraged to post pictures with their cars on their respective social media, to raise awareness regarding the campaign through hashtags such as #SaveWater and #JalBachaKeChal.