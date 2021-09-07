Hyundai to up EV ratio to 80% by 2040

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 7th September 2021 10:43 am IST
Hyundai to up EV ratio to 80% by 2040

Seoul: Carmaker Hyundai Motor has said that it will raise the ratio of electric vehicles to 80 per cent by 2040 in global sales.

All-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles currently account for a mere 1.5 per cent of Hyundai’s global sales and it initially aims to raise the ratio to 30 per cent by 2030, reports Yonhap News Agency.

To achieve the aim, Hyundai said it will gradually replace its product lineup sold in Europe with hydrogen or battery-powered models by 2035 and in other major markets by 2040.

MS Education Academy

Hyundai plans to expand the hydrogen-powered vehicle lineup to three from the sole model Nexo. The two additional models will be a multi-purpose vehicle and a sport utility vehicle, it said.

Also Read
No revision in petrol, diesel prices, a day after price cut

The company did not provide the timeframe for the lineup expansion.

In related efforts, Hyundai plans to cut its carbon emissions by 75 per cent compared to the 2019 levels by 2040 and targets to reach carbon neutrality, or net-zero carbon dioxide emissions, in 2045, the report said.

Carbon neutrality can be achieved by either balancing carbon emissions with carbon removal or by cutting carbon emissions entirely, it added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Automobile updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button